Artsakh President appoints two new Ministers

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan today approved the government’s decision to dismiss Suren Galstyan from the position of chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee.

On the same day, President Harutyunyan signed a decree, appointing Suren Galstyan Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.

According to another presidential decree, Hrant Safaryan was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Hrant Safaryan previously held the position of the Director General of Village and Agriculture Support Fund.