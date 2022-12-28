Three seriously ill patients transported from Stepanakert to Yerevan with ICRC mediation

Three seriously ill patents have been transported from Stepanakert to Yerevan accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the three patients had been receiving treatment at the “Republican Medical Center” CJSC of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh under the supervision of local doctors.

The patients are diagnosed with pulmonary hemorrhage and arteriovenous malformation; metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess; and choledocholithiasis, liver failure.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia – have been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12.