Artsakh temporarily stops mining, appeals for international examination

The government of the Republic of Artsakh confirms that the mining industry in Artsakh is carried out according to the highest international standards, to which the regulations defined by the legislation of the sector are also adapted.

“However, given the unhealthy environment created by the “eco-activists” of the neighboring country and the attempts to mislead the international community, the Government has decided to contact international organizations to conduct an international ecological examination of the activities of the “Base Metals” company.

Together with the leadership of the company, a decision has been made to temporarily stop the operation of the company’s mine until the examination is completed.

The government of the Republic of Artsakh has appealed to the relevant structures of the United Nations and other international professional organizations to organize the implementation of the examination in a short period of time.



“The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has always been in favor of maintaining the best international standards in the field of mining and is convinced that international environmental standards should be applicable to mining companies in the entire region,” the Government said in a statement.