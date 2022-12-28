Armenians rally in Paris in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Paris gathered on the “Parvis des Droits de l’Homme” at the Trocadero esplanade near the Eifel Tower to express their support to the population of Artsakh, Jean Eckian informs.

The rally organized by the Union Franco-Arménienne culture association was aimed at drawing attention to the human damage caused by the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and denouncing a possible future humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

Various slogans were chanted slamming the destructive Aliyev-Erdogan alliance, the pro-Azerbaijani posture of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, raising awareness about the danger for the ill people in Artsakh and the children, some of whom are stranded in Armenia since the broadcasting of the Junior Eurovision.