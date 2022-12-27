SocietyTop

UN Human Rights Office urges to enable free and safe movement along Lachin corridor

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 27, 2022, 23:07
The UN Human Rights Office has urged to enable free and safe movement along Lachin corridor.

“We call on the sides to resolve pending issues through a dialogue, urgently enable free and safe movement, protect human rights and avoid adverse humanitarian impact on civilians,” the Office said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to the world – has been closed since December 12, when it was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.

