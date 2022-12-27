UN Human Rights Office urges to enable free and safe movement along Lachin corridor

The UN Human Rights Office has urged to enable free and safe movement along Lachin corridor.

“We call on the sides to resolve pending issues through a dialogue, urgently enable free and safe movement, protect human rights and avoid adverse humanitarian impact on civilians,” the Office said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to the world – has been closed since December 12, when it was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.