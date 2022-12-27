Crisis in Lachin corridor the most pressing issue for now, Pashinyan says at a meeting with Putin

The Lachin corridor has not been out of control of the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent for 20 days already, it is necessary to look for ways to solve the problem, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg.

“At the moment, the most important issue is the crisis in the Lachin corridor. You know that it has been blocked for almost 20 days,” the Prime Minister said.

He reminded that the area is under the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. “I want to remind you that, according to the tripartite statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Lachin corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers. And the Republic of Azerbaijan has guaranteed the unhindered movement of passengers and cargo along the Lachin corridor.

“Now it turns out that the Lachin corridor is not under the control of Russian peacekeepers. Of course, I would like to discuss this situation and the options to solve it,” the Prime Minister said.