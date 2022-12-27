Leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan could talk on the sidelines of the CIS summit, no formal meeting scheduled – Peskov

The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan may talk on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s Channel One.

He noted that the summit, which is being held in St. Petersburg on December 26-27, is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Formally, we have not scheduled a trilateral meeting, but behind the scenes they will have the opportunity to talk to each other,” the Kremlin spokesman said.