Pyunik's Yeghishe Melikyan named Armenia's Coach of the Year

Siranush Ghazanchyan

December 26, 2022, 16:05

Yeghishe Melikyan, the head coach of Pyunik, has been named Armenia's Coach of the Year with 94 points.

Noravank FC boss Vahe Gevorgyan is second with 57 points. The head coach of Urartu Dmitry Gunko took the third position with 31 points.