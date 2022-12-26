Situation around Lachin corridor complicates peace talks between Yerevan and Baku – Russia MFA

The escalation around the Lachin corridor complicates the work on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.



“Undoubtedly, incidents like the current escalation around the Lachin corridor cannot but complicate the background for negotiations, including on a peace treaty. The Russian side is making vigorous efforts to resolve the situation on the ground. We look forward to resuming joint work on all tracks as soon as possible on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization,” the Deputy Minister said.

“We believe that in this case, the timing of the agreement on the document is not so important. The main thing is that Baku and Yerevan can reach a mutually acceptable solution that would guarantee a stable and fair peace in the region,” the diplomat added.

According to him, the Russian side is ready to assist the negotiation process in accordance with the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan following the results of the Sochi summit on October 31.