PM Pashinyan off to St. Petersburg for working visit

December 26, 2022
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 26-27.

The Prime Minister will participate in the informal summit of the CIS countries in St. Petersburg.

