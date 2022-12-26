Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan off to St. Petersburg for working visit PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan off to St. Petersburg for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 26, 2022, 10:40 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 26-27. The Prime Minister will participate in the informal summit of the CIS countries in St. Petersburg. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 26, 2022, 10:40 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print