Artsakh facing economic problems amid blockade

Issues related to ensuring the normal life of the population amid the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of Artsakh’s operational staff chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

Vardanyan noted that the road remains closed, and problems have already started to arise in the economic sphere as well. A number of institutions and enterprises are forced to stop their activities, which causes additional tension both financially and socio-economically. The Minister of State instructed to analyze the situation and to present proposals on the possible mitigation of its consequences.

The current situation in the markets of food products, medicine, gasoline and diesel fuel was reported, the problems were presented. Issues related to the provision of primary necessities to the population, as well as the possibilities of implementing appropriate regulations, were discussed.

The situation in the fields of energy supply, water supply and infrastructure was also presented.