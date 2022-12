Leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan not expected to meet in St. Petersburg – Peskov

The leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan are not expected to have a trilateral meeting in Saint Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

At the same time, he said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to participate in the informal CIS summit next week.

CIS leaders will gather for an informal summit in St. Petersburg on Monday. The summit is scheduled for December 26-27.