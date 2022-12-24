Russian peacekeepers assure Lachin corridor will be opened on December 26

Russian peacekeepers have assured that the road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia will be opened on December 26, Artsakhpress reports.

Today, hundreds of Artsakh citizens organized a gathering in Stepanakert’s Revival Square, then marched to Shush, the checkpoint of the Russian peacekeeping troops, where they presented their demand to fulfill the functions assumed by the tripartite statement of November 9, ensuring normal traffic through the Lachin Corridor.

Tigran Petrosyan, one of the initiators of the action, told the media that the Russian peacekeepers also assured that after opening the road by the Azerbaijanis, there can be no question of setting up any checkpoints.

According to Petrosyan, the participants of the initiative will pursue further developments.