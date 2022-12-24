EU’s Borrell talks to Azerbaijani FM, stresses the need for freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, had a phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Discussed the need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through Lachin corridor, importance of maintaining stability and EU presence in the region following closure of the EU Monitoring Capacity to Armenia.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to the world has been closed since December 12, when it was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.