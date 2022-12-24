Azerbaijan bringing forward demands unacceptable for the Artsakh Republic – President

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Stepanakert’s Culture and Youth Palace with officials of state structures and a number of private companies.

The military-political situation created in the aftermath of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed during the meeting attended by NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan and State Minister, Head of the Operational Headquarter Ruben Vardanyan.

President Harutyunyan noted that since December 3, the Azerbaijani side, using environmental pretexts, had been bringing forward demands unacceptable for the Artsakh Republic. According to the President, the consolidation of people and the political field is needed to overcome yet another challenge.

During the meeting, it was announced about an initiative of holding a rally in Stepanakert on December 25 to confirm once again the determination of Artsakh people to live on their own land.