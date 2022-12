Artak Beglaryan: What the Diaspora Armenians and friends can do for Artsakh

Artak Beglaryan, Adviser to Artsakh’s State Minister, has listed the actions the Diaspora Armenians and friends abroad can take to help Artsakh in the current situation.

1. Do protests;

2. Block the entrances of various state institutions;

3. Boycott Azerbaijani products and services;

4. Raise awareness among foreign (international) media and public;

5. Push officials to adopt sanctions and make statements against Azerbaijan;

6. In all directions use non-conventional/creative means.