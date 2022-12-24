Aliyev’s words prove Azerbaijan in no way interested in establishment of peace in the South Caucasus – Armenia MFA

The thoughts expressed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting with the representatives of the so-called “Western Azerbaijan” once again prove that the leadership of that country is in no way interested in the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Moreover, the latter not only openly accepts the fact of the occupation of the sovereign territory of Armenia through the use of force, but also makes new territorial demands and threats of force towards the Republic of Armenia, shows open disdain for both international law and international partners,” the Ministry said.

“The statements of the Azerbaijani leader, which contradict the agreements reached in Prague and Sochi this year, reflect the aspirations of the Azerbaijani leadership aimed at the termination of the peace process,” the statement reads.

“All the justifications made in the speech regarding the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor have nothing to do with reality. This and other previous aggressive actions carried out by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno Karabakh are part of the consistent policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Once again emphasizing the determination of the Armenian side to build peace and stability in the region, the Ministry called on international partners, through targeted statements and actions, to oblige Azerbaijan to halt the warmongering and maximalist rhetoric, fulfil the assumed commitments, withdraw the Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and restore the regular functioning of the Lachin corridor.