Rep. Garcia voices support to Artsakh, calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

Representative Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) issued a statement voicing his support for the Armenian people currently being impacted by the Artsakh blockade.

“The blockade of critical resources like food, medical supplies, and energy in Artsakh is nothing short of a humanitarian crisis and must be met with firm opposition by the Biden administration,” said Garcia.

The road remains closed by the Azerbaijani, who claim that Armenians are damaging the environment by mining.

“This behavior is a pattern that stems from Azerbaijan’s campaign of aggression against the Armenian people,” said Garcia. “The United States and our allies should not let this crisis go unresponded to, and swift sanctions should be brought against Azerbaijan if this blockade is not put to an end immediately.”