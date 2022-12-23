Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian leading calls on Biden to stop military aid to Azerbaijan

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian is leading a ground-swell of local calls on US President Joe Biden to stop US military aid to Azerbaijan and send humanitarian aid for Artsakh amidst ongoing blockade.

“Azerbaijan’s attempts to subjugate Artsakh through depriving it of the conditions necessary for life is nothing short of genocide by attrition,” Kassakhian says in a letter to Biden.

“If US is serious about placing human rights & democracy at the forefront of our foreign policy – that must begin by calling out and holding to account aggressive authoritarian regimes wherever they threaten the values we hold dear as Americans,” he says.