British MP urges government to pressure Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor

British Member of Parliament Stephen Doughty calls on UK government to put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Lachin corridor.

“The continued blockade of the Lachin Corridor must be lifted to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. We call on the UK government to urgently put pressure to bring this blockade to an end,” Stephen Doughty MP said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin Corridor has been closed since December 12, when Azerbaijanis blocked the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the world, citing fake environmental reasons.