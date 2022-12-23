Armenian FM discusses security situation in the region with US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Philip Reeker, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair of US, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

During the phone conversation the security situation in the South Caucasus region, the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the recent developments around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were touched upon.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the situation resulting from the blockade of the Lachine Corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at creating a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh and subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Ararat Mirzoyan also underscored that Azerbaijan violates its commitments assumed by the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020 and grossly violates international humanitarian law, highlighting the importance of a targeted response by the international community in the context of restoring the unimpeded movement through the Lachin Corridor.