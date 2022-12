Armenian FM briefs EU envoy on humanitarian situation resulting from blockade of Artsakh

The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

During the phone conversation the regional security and stability issues were touched upon.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, including the humanitarian consequences for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.