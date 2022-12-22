Yerevan requests to postpone a meeting between Armenian, Russian Azerbaijani FMs over blocking of Lachin corridor

The Armenian side has requested to postpone a meeting between Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers scheduled in Moscow on December 23, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

He said Armenia had agreed to participate in the meeting two weeks ago before the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijanis.

“Obviously, at the moment the priority of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan is the unimpeded resumption of movement along the Lachin Corridor in accordance with the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and addressing the problems created as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, based on which the Armenian side has requested to postpone the meeting scheduled in Moscow,” the Spokesman said.

At the same time, he said, as a sign of the constructiveness of the Armenian side in the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, regardless of the circumstances of the meeting, the new proposals of the Armenian side regarding the document on the normalization of relations were transferred to Azerbaijan.