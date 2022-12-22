Movement along Lachin Corridor should be restored as a matter of urgency – Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner says

Movement along the Lachin Corridor should be restored as a matter of urgency to prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, said today Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović.

“I have been closely following the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh following the blocking of the road running through the Lachin Corridor since 12 December. I am concerned that the prolonged disruption in the movement of people, preventing some from reaching their homes, and in access to essential goods and services, including food supplies and urgent medical care, threatens the enjoyment of human rights by the population of Nagorno-Karabakh,” she said.

“Those responsible for maintaining public order and security of the Corridor should take all the necessary steps to restore movement along that road as a matter of urgency and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation. Furthermore, all relevant stakeholders should avoid escalation of tensions,” the Commissioner noted.

“The present situation shows once more the importance of ensuring free and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance and international human rights missions to all areas and people, including those residing in Nagorno-Karabakh. As I indicated in my 2021 Memorandum, the relevant authorities should come up with effective and flexible modalities of access enabling all relevant actors, including my Office, to reach out to those in need of humanitarian assistance and human rights protection as a matter of priority,” Dunja Mijatović said.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights, I will continue paying close attention to the human rights situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. I stand ready to engage with all the relevant interlocutors to assist in overcoming the existing challenges,” she concluded.