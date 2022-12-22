Artsakh’s State Minister hopes ECtHR decision will be an additional pressure on Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyan hopes the decision of the European Court of Human Rights to indicate an interim measure to Azerbaijan over the closure of the Lachin corridor will be an additional pressure on Baku.

Earlier today the European Court granted Armenia’s request and indicated interim measures to Azerbaijan for the blockade of Lachin corridor.

The Court obliged the Government of Azerbaijan, under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, to take all measures that are within their jurisdiction to ensure safe passage through the Lachin Corridor of seriously ill persons in need of medical treatment in Armenia and others who were stranded on the road without shelter or means of subsistence.