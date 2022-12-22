Artsakh’s Parliament requests the UN to send a monitoring mission

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has appealed to the United Nations to expose the provocations of the Azerbaijani authorities under the fictitious environmental pretext.

“On December 12, 2022, the blocking of the Lachine Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world by the Azerbaijani authorities under false environmental pretext and in violation of the agreements reached by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, turned into a humanitarian disaster and disrupted the fragile peace and a new regional tends to destabilize,” the National Assembly said in a statement.

The National Assembly expressed gratitude to the countries concerned about the problem, international organizations, the UN Security Council, the ECHR for responding to the humanitarian crisis created in the Republic of Artsakh, which is besieged by Azerbaijan.

“The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh appeals to the United Nations to expose the provocations of the Azerbaijani authorities under the fictitious environmental pretext, to apply the necessary international tools, in particular to send a monitoring group to the Republic of Artsakh and adjacent areas within the framework of the UN Environment Programme, in order to learn about regional environmental problems and present appropriate conclusions,” the statement reads.

“We expect to resolve the crisis situation created in the region with effective steps,” he said.