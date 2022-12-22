SocietyTop

Artak Beglaryan ends round-the-clock sit-in in front of UN Office

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 22, 2022, 10:52
Less than a minute

Adviser to Artsakh’s Minister of State Artak Beglaryan has ended the round-the-clock sit-in in front of the UN Office in Yerevan.

“Today we changed the full-day sit-in next to the UN Armenia into 2-3-hours sit-in there, given some circumstances, including the results, the need of other types of efforts etc.,” Beglaryan said in a Twitter post.

“We continue our struggle for removing of the Artsakh blockade,” he said.

Beglaryan announced the sit-in on December 12, when a group of Azerbaijani citizens blocked the road to Artsakh, citing fake environmental concerns. The blockade has entered the eleventh day now.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 22, 2022, 10:52
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button