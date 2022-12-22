Artak Beglaryan ends round-the-clock sit-in in front of UN Office

Adviser to Artsakh’s Minister of State Artak Beglaryan has ended the round-the-clock sit-in in front of the UN Office in Yerevan.

“Today we changed the full-day sit-in next to the UN Armenia into 2-3-hours sit-in there, given some circumstances, including the results, the need of other types of efforts etc.,” Beglaryan said in a Twitter post.

“We continue our struggle for removing of the Artsakh blockade,” he said.

Beglaryan announced the sit-in on December 12, when a group of Azerbaijani citizens blocked the road to Artsakh, citing fake environmental concerns. The blockade has entered the eleventh day now.