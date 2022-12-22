Armenia’s Security Council Secretary briefs Sullivan on blockade of Lachin corridor

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.



Grigoryan briefed Sullivan on the crisis situation created by Azerbaijan around the Lachin Corridor, within the framework of which the interlocutors emphasized the importance of an early resolution of the situation and the continuation of work on peace negotiations.



The parties highly appreciated the dynamics of stable development of Armenia -US bilateral relations and emphasized their continuity.