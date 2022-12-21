US calls on Azerbaijan and others responsible for Lachin Corridor’s security to restore free movement, deplores gas cutoff

The United States is deeply concerned by the ongoing impediments to use of the Lachin Corridor and the growing humanitarian implications of this situation, Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, said at the UN Security Council Meeting on Armenia and Azerbaijan

“Let me be clear: impediments to the use of the Lachin Corridor sets back the peace process. They undermine international confidence in this process. And they carry potential severe humanitarian implications,” the Ambassador said.

“We call on the government of Azerbaijan and others responsible for the Corridor’s security to restore free movement, including for humanitarian and commercial use, as soon as possible,” he stressed.

At the same time Mr. Wood noted that the US is encouraged by the restoration of gas supplies to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and noted that “any attempt to cut off services essential to the civilian population of Nagarno-Karabakh is unacceptable.”

“The United States will continue to call on all sides to exercise restraint, immediately cease activities that undermine the peace process, and to observe their obligations under international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Outstanding grievances between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be solved through peaceful negotiations. Negotiations are the only way to achieve lasting peace. The international community must do its part and remain engaged in efforts to diplomatically broker a lasting peace,” the diplomat noted.

“As time has shown, there can be no one-sided or military solution to this conflict. Both parties must recommit to the diplomatic process and re-establish direct lines of communication across diplomatic channels. All parties must intensify their diplomatic engagement and make progress toward normalizing their relations through a comprehensive, sustainable peace agreement,” Robert Wood stated.

He stressed that there must be a negotiated, comprehensive settlement of all remaining issues.

“The United States remains dedicated to a sustainable ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to this conflict. We remain actively engaged bilaterally, multilaterally, and with partners as we work toward that shared goal,” the Ambassador continued.

“We remain ready to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally, trilaterally, and in coordination with partners like the EU and OSCE, to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict, in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, as well as the Helsinki Final Act,” he said.

Robert Wood once again reaffirmed the importance of a negotiated, comprehensive settlement of all remaining issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.