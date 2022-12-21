Uruguay’s Senate condemns blocking of Lachin Corridor, expresses solidarity with the people of Artsakh

The Senate of Uruguay adopted a motion today on the situation of the Lachin corridor, condemning the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. , condemning the blocking of part of #Azerbaiyán.

Since December 12, the Berdzor/Lachin land corridor, the only route of communication between Artsakh with Armenia and the outer world, remains blocked, leaving its more than 120,000 residents totally isolated, deprived of food, medicine and basic supplies, the Senators said.

They remind that “according to the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2022 by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and by Prime Minister of Armenia, the corridor is under the control of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation and it is the responsibility of the Republic of Azerbaijan guarantee the safe movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions.”

In the face of the humanitarian crisis resulting from the land blockade and the persistent threat of shooting down any aircraft that tries to land or take off from Artsakh, the Senate:

Calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to comply with their international commitments and ensure free movement through the corridor that connects Artsakh with Armenia, putting an end to the harassment of the civilian population;

Condemns of the intentional cutoff of gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh in the section that crosses the territory under the control of Azerbaijan, which between December 13 and 16 deprived the population and civil infrastructures such as schools and hospitals of the main source of energy for heating amid winter;

Express solidarity with the people of Artsakh, whose human rights must be respected by all the actors involved in resolving the conflict.