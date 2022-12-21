Ukraine’s Zelensky heads to US for first foreign trip since war began

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is on his way to Washington, where he will meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

It’s his first foreign trip since the war began in February.

The White House has also confirmed the trip and said it will supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery, significantly increasing the country’s air defense capability.

Zelensky will also address Congress and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

“On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.