UAE highlights the need to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

The United Arab Emirates has expressed concern over the heightening of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterated the importance of de-escalation and restraint.

Speaking at the UN Security Council emergency meeting, UAE’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Mohamed Issa Abu Shehab called for parties to ease the situation for civilians and avoid making their lives more precarious.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s statement on ensuring freedom and security of movement along the Lachin Corridor, he highlighted the need to find a comprehensive and sustainable settlement and underlined the importance of the trilateral statements.

He reiterated that there is no lasting military solution to conflict and urged the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful and diplomatic means, engaging constructively and in good faith with mediation efforts.