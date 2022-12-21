Eight children, 11 adults under intensive care in Artsakh amid blockade

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions operating under the Ministry of Health.

Eight children are in resuscitation and neonatal wards of the “Arevik” medical association. A 4-month-old baby diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis remains in critical condition and is receiving appropriate treatment.

At the Republican Medical Center, 11 patients are at intensive care department, four of them are in critical condition, and doctors are doing the utmost to stabilize the condition of the patients. The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic is taking all possible measures to overcome the situation created by the blockade.

The patient transferred to Yerevan with cardiac pathology has successfully undergone aortocoronary shunting. The patient has been transferred to the intensive care unit, the health condition is assessed by specialists as stable.