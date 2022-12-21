Artsakh’s President briefs His Holiness Aram I on the situation amid blockade

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I.

The President briefed His Holiness on the situation in the Artsakh Republic in the aftermath of the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan under fake environment pretexts, as well as the work aimed at preventing the humanitarian disaster.

The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia expressed his support to Artsakh Armenians, noting that in their prayers they always mention and ask God to protect Artsakh and its people.