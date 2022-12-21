Armenia commends strong international consensus on unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor

UN Security Council’s discussion clearly indicates the strong and unequivocal international consensus on immediate and unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor blocked by Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Arart Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

“Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh must be restored,” he stressed.

The Foreign Minister expressed Armenia’s appreciation of the “fair and principled stance of UN Security Council members.”

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting late on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Lachin corridor.