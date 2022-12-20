President chairs consultations on Artsakh’s security

On December 20, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of heads of the republic’s law enforcement agencies.

Issues related to ensuring the country’s security in the new reality developed as a result of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.

Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council Vitali Balasanyan and State Minister, Head of the Operational Headquarter Ruben Vardanyan attended the consultation.