PM Pashinyan meets with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting in Jermuk with the central apparatus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and heads of Armenian diplomatic missions in foreign countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the Prime Minister for participating in the meeting and presented the goals of holding such a meeting and discussions.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative and referred to Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, existing challenges, problems, ways to face those, and talked about the activities of diplomats and expectations from them.

Prime Minister Pashinyan answered a number of questions.