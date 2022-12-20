Lynne Tracy: Outgoing US Ambassador reflects on most memorable moments in Armenia

In a short video outgoing US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy reflections on her most memorable moments in Armenia, the strength of the U.S.-Armenian relationship, and the hope for peace despite the current challenges.

More than three years ago FLEX exchange alumna Yeva Gasparyan welcomed Ambassador Lynne Tracy to Armenia. Now as Ambassador Tracy departs for her next assignment, Yeva joins her at the airport to bid her farewell. As she leaves Armenia, Ambassador Tracy is optimistic about the future of the nation. The strength of the Armenian people, particularly young people whom she met on her trips across the country, are the reason for her optimism.