Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram post is most-liked ever

A gallery of Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win has become the most-liked Instagram post ever, the BBC reports.

The footballer – who led his team to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years – received more than 61 million likes for his collection of photos.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar.

Messi’s Instagram post scored over a million more likes more than the previous record-breaking post – held by a simple picture of an egg.

The previous holder of the most-liked status was indeed an egg.

When it first appeared it seemed to be some kind of protest vote against celebrity – people were urged to engage with the picture in the hope of toppling the then-record holder, Kylie Jenner.