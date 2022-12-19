Turbulence injures dozens on Hawaiian Airlines flight

At least 36 people have been injured, 11 seriously, after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence, the BBC reports.

The incident happened shortly before the aircraft, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew, came in to land on Sunday.

Twenty people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness to head injuries.

Thunderstorms were reported in the area at the time of the turbulence.

Flight HA35 landed at Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International Airport at 10:50 on Sunday.