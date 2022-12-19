Protesters cover the fence of UN Office in Yerevan with a 22-meter flag of Artsakh

Protesters in Yerevan covered the fence of the gate of the UN Office in Armenia with a 22-meters flag of the Republic of Artsakh, Adviser to Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan informs.

“One day the Artsakh flag will be on the UN headquarter as full member of the UN, but before that UN urgent support is needed to overcome humanitarian and security issues,” he said on social media.

Artak Beglaryan announced a sit-in in front of the UN Office in Armenia after Azerbaijanis blocked the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the world. The blockade entered the eights day on Monday.