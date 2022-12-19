Elon Musk: Twitter users vote in favor of boss resigning

Twitter users have voted in favor of Elon Musk stepping down as the platform’s chief executive after the billionaire ran a poll on his future, the BBC reports.

A total of 57.5% voted “yes” after Mr Musk asked his 122 million followers whether he should stand down.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn, said before the poll closed that he would abide by the result.

The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced much criticism since taking over the site.

Mr Musk is yet to comment since the poll closed. Even if he were to resign as chief executive, he would remain as Twitter’s owner.

More than 17.5 million users voted in his poll on Monday, with 42.5% voting no to Mr Musk stepping down.

In the past Mr Musk has obeyed Twitter polls. He’s fond of quoting the phrase “vox populi, vox dei”, a Latin phrase which roughly means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Mr Musk’s private jet appears to be on its way back from the World Cup in Qatar, where he was pictured at the final next to Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday.