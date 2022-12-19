Elon Musk puts future as Twitter chief to public vote

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk is asking users of the social media platform to vote on his future as its chief executive officer, the BBC reports.

In a poll to his 122 million followers, he tweeted: “Should I step down as head… I will abide by the results…”

The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced tremendous criticism since taking over Twitter.

After a major legal battle, Mr Musk took control of the company in October in a $44bn (£36bn) deal.

It comes as Twitter says it will shut down accounts solely designed to promote other social media platforms.