For the eighth day, Azerbaijan continues to close the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

1100 citizens, including 270 minors, are unable to return home.

Taking into account the situation created as a result of the blockade, a round-the-clock hotline is operating to ensure operational communication with citizens.

Those in Artsakh can call 119, those in Armenia and abroad can call +374-47-119-119.

Citizens can call and report problems that arise as a result of the situation.