Azerbaijan keeps Lachin corridor closed for eight days – PM Pashinyan

For eight days Lachin corridor is closed by Azeebaijan, and people of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold, families are finding themselves in different sides of the blockade, Prime Minister Nikil Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“Citizens with serious health problems are deprived of medicine and health service,” he said.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan had also cut gas supply to Artsakh, but it was restored on Friday morning