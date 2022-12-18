Pope concerned about situation created in the Lachin Corridor

Pope Francis expresses concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, after Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of sealing off the Lachin Corridor, Vatican News reports.

Since 12 December, Azerbaijan has reportedly blocked the Lachin Corridor, a mountain road which links Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

On Sunday, Pope Francis invited all parties to find “peaceful solutions for the good of the people.”

Around 120,000 Armenians, including 30,000 children, live in the region, and the road closure has isolated them from the world and deprived them of food, medicine, and basic necessities.

Families have reportedly been separated, and many are unable to reach Armenia for adequate medical treatment.

The Pope said he is “concerned about the situation created in the Lachin Corridor in the South Caucasus.”

“I am concerned about the precarious humanitarian conditions of the people, which are in further danger of deteriorating during the winter season,” he said.