World Cup 2022: Croatia clinch third place with hard-fought victory against Morocco

Mislav Orsic’s fantastic strike gave Croatia victory over Morocco in the World Cup third-place play-off, Eurosport reports.

The 2018 finalists took the lead after seven minutes through a diving header from Josko Gvardiol, after Ivan Perisic headed Lovro Majer’s set piece across the area.

This only lasted two minutes before Achraf Dari headed home from close range after Hakim Ziyech’s free kick was inadvertently flicked over the defence by Luka Modric.

Three minutes before the interval, the entertaining bronze medal encounter was decided when Orsic, from just inside the left edge of the penalty, opened his body up and curled an effort over Bono, off the post and over the goal-line.