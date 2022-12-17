Lithuania deeply concerned about blockade of Lachin Corridor

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern about the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor

“Deeply concerned about the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor, resulting in severe humanitarian consequences for Nagorno Karabakh. Such developments not only hinder the free movement, but also derail the whole peace process in South Caucasus,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Titter post.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan had also cut gas supply to Artsakh, but it was restored on Friday morning.