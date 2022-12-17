Classes to be resumed in Artsakh after gas supply restored

From December 19, classes will be resumed in all educational institutions where the educational process was stopped due to the disruption of gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Artsakh reports.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan had also cut gas supply to Artsakh, but it was restored on Friday morning.