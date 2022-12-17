Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh a humanitarian crisis in the making, Assistant Speaker of US House sas

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh is a humanitarian crisis in the making, Assistant Speaker of the US House of Representatives Katherine Clark said in a statement.
“Thousands of Armenian lives — particularly the elderly and children — are at risk if access to food, medicine and heat is not restored. We must help secure peace and hold Azerbaijan accountable,” she said.
The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan had also cut gas supply to Artsakh, but it was restored on Friday morning.