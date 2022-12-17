Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh a humanitarian crisis in the making, Assistant Speaker of US House sas

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh is a humanitarian crisis in the making, Assistant Speaker of the US House of Representatives Katherine Clark said in a statement.

“Thousands of Armenian lives — particularly the elderly and children — are at risk if access to food, medicine and heat is not restored. We must help secure peace and hold Azerbaijan accountable,” she said.

Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh is a humanitarian crisis in the making. Thousands of Armenian lives — particularly the elderly & children — are at risk if access to food, medicine & heat is not restored. We must help secure peace & hold Azerbaijan accountable. #ArtsakhBlockade — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) December 16, 2022

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan had also cut gas supply to Artsakh, but it was restored on Friday morning.